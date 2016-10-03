BREAKING NEWS

Protest for shortage of medicines in Cuenca

Patients with multiple sclerosis did a sit-in last Friday in outside the Jose Carrasco Arteaga Hospital, of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS), for the shortage of a drug.
Diana Bernal, 32, who four years ago was diagnosed with this disease, which destroys brain cells and affects the nervous system, said she should have received in June the doses of one of her medicines, but until Friday morning this was not available.

“The monthly treatment of my disease which has no cure costs $ 3,500 to $ 5,000,” she said.
“My daughter has not taken her medication for a month and two weeks because this hospital went out of stock. In addition to losing her balance and keeping her arms and legs numb, she is already suffering from convulsions,” her mother said.

“Every medical specialist controls the use of drugs in the box (domestic) and when there are no results they request their purchase,” said Giovanni Gaona, manager of the hospital, who said that the authorization of the acquisition is made by the Ministry of Health.
He added that while the requested drug for these patients arrives, the Teodoro Maldonado hospital provided the doses, but patients are afraid to take them because these are of another brand. He offered to provide the medication for Friday afternoon.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/02/nota/5831638/cuenca-protestaron-falta-medicinas



