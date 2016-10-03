Soap and other products contain triclosan
Therefore he recommends that the ingredients of soaps, makeup and mouthwashes must be read to check that these do not contain triclosan. Perhaps it is required that food containers and coolers indicate on their labels if they contain the substance. Currently, you can not know it, but the client has every right to know and choose whether or not he wants that product that contains triclosan. “In these products, the chemical is present to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi.” He added that the FDA is concerned about the bacterial resistance triclosan can develop.
In Ecuador, the decision of the authorities is still expected. In the hangers, there are still soaps that have triclosan. Yesterday one month of FDA report was met. But the country awaits the decision of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) to act.
Source: http://expreso.ec/