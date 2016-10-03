Soap and other products contain triclosan

One month after the world market alerted on the health risk antibacterial soaps in can cause, Ecuador is still studying the case. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) in September banned the use of 19 chemicals in antibacterial soaps, one of them: triclosan.

But this component is present in more products like makeup, food containers, coolers or mouthwash. This according to statements of Dr. Juan Carlos Gonzalez, to this journal.

Why then the FDA gave one year for the US industry not to use triclosan?

“The substance at very low doses had almost no side effects. But if you see how long triclosan has been used and how many products contain it, then the dose itself is high and should be avoided for health care.”

Therefore he recommends that the ingredients of soaps, makeup and mouthwashes must be read to check that these do not contain triclosan. Perhaps it is required that food containers and coolers indicate on their labels if they contain the substance. Currently, you can not know it, but the client has every right to know and choose whether or not he wants that product that contains triclosan. “In these products, the chemical is present to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi.” He added that the FDA is concerned about the bacterial resistance triclosan can develop.



In Ecuador, the decision of the authorities is still expected. In the hangers, there are still soaps that have triclosan. Yesterday one month of FDA report was met. But the country awaits the decision of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) to act.





