The countdown begins to sign the agreement with the European Union

The removal of import quotas for vehicles in 2017, announced Friday by the Minister of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Cassinelli puts firmly a step further towards the signing of the agreement with the European Union (EU) this month.

The subject of the cars was one of the three sensitive points that were missing to rectify. The EU had observed twelve and Ecuador had already solved nine until last September, announced Cassinelli on hid return from Europe. The other two are the total elimination of safeguards and sanitary measures to be implemented.

After receiving the translations of the agreement in July and after the 60 days allowed to make objections, the document is in the Council of the European Union waiting for the session for its ratification.

“The paper is still at the level of the Council, translations have been submitted, and the Council shall meet in October to approve it. If it is not the case in October, it may also be passed in November,” the negotiating team explained from the EU mission in Ecuador in response to a consultation of this Journal.

The EU Council is composed of the trade ministers of the 28 member states. There is no other instance for its treatment. In the case of objections, the Council shall agree unanimously on the text before passing it to the European Parliament for discussion.

