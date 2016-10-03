BREAKING NEWS

The national economy, something Moreno still does not talk about 

In the nearly two months since Lenin Moreno has communicated with his followers, in different ways, he has not made specific references about the economic outlook his government would face to win elections. The delicate economic situation and the public debt are issues that so far do not occupy a space in the speech of the official candidate.
 
From Tuesday (when he arrived in the country) until Saturday he took the nomination, the presidential candidate has only released some general suggestions: the creation of jobs, convert Ecuador into a tourist power and make a leap in the productive matrix.

Should he talk about the economic situation? Richard Martinez, president of the Ecuadorian Business Committee, considers that not only the former vice president but all candidates must provide a clear roadmap on economic issues so that they can materialize the rest of their proposals. “The amount of the debt continues to increase, the fiscal needs get bigger and the problem of fiscal sustainability in the medium-term causes concern. That is an important issue, and they must begin to explain to us how they will deal with it,” Martinez said.

Fausto Ortiz, former finance minister of the current government, sees two options in the Morenist economic policy: freedoms are expanded or restrictions will remain. “If he insists on safeguards, which is a tax measure rather than a trade measure, or in tax collection despite the recession, he must start talking about that,” he believes.

