The national economy, something Moreno still does not talk about
Should he talk about the economic situation? Richard Martinez, president of the Ecuadorian Business Committee, considers that not only the former vice president but all candidates must provide a clear roadmap on economic issues so that they can materialize the rest of their proposals. “The amount of the debt continues to increase, the fiscal needs get bigger and the problem of fiscal sustainability in the medium-term causes concern. That is an important issue, and they must begin to explain to us how they will deal with it,” Martinez said.
Fausto Ortiz, former finance minister of the current government, sees two options in the Morenist economic policy: freedoms are expanded or restrictions will remain. “If he insists on safeguards, which is a tax measure rather than a trade measure, or in tax collection despite the recession, he must start talking about that,” he believes.
Source: http://expreso.ec/