The optional vote represents about 24% of electors

In the last three elections, the optional vote represented an average of 24% of the electoral roll. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the National Electoral Council (CNEfor its Spanish acronym), since 2009 the absenteeism of these groups in the elections has been declining. In that year, 51.5% voted. That is 992 862. Therefore, that vote could make the difference in the results in the elections of 2017.

In the general elections of 2013, the 63.3% (1,375,674) went to the polls. And a 66.1% (1,676,618) voted in the sectional elections of 2014. The last percentage represents more voters than those of the entire province of Manabi, the third most populous in the country, which in 2014 had 1,112,003 voters. Of these five groups, the majority corresponds to adult seniors, who were 1.2 million in 2014, of which 795 844 voted. The free vote is a right of adolescents between 16 and 18 years old, senior citizens, disabled people, foreign residents for more than five years in the country and the police and military.

