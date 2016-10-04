Army Commander requests that Assemblyman Virgilio Hernandez apologizes

Commander of the Land Forces, General Luis Castro Ayala, would have requested a public apology by the legislator of Alianza PAIS Virgilio Hernandez, after expressing during a plenary session he imposed penalties on members of the armed forces for not washing the car of a superior or not serving him breakfast, reports Daily El Universo.

The document, released over the weekend in social networks, is dated September 30, and here Castro demands “that Hernandez clarifies to the country with documents in his hands, in which part of the laws and institutional regulations a military should be penalized because he did not wash the car or served breakfast to a superior.”



“I sued him for not respecting the Armed Forces. You mention that there are inequities in the Armed Forces, but I want to ask you: Do you receive the remuneration your secretary does? Definitely not, then do not talk about equity. (…) What you are looking for through political interests is trying to divide officers and the troops. We demand that you do not make reckless accusations.”



