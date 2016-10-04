Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli will be linked to criminal investigation for bribery

The Attorney General’s Office announced on October 3, 2016, that Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former manager of Petroecuador and former Minister of Hydrocarbons, will be linked in criminal proceedings over an alleged bribery.

For this case, the prosecution has filed charges against Javier Baquerizo Zambrano, a contractor accused of paying bribes to obtain 12 contracts with the state oil company for an amount of approximately USD 44.7 million. According to the prosecution, along with Pareja Yannuzzelli, 11 other people would be involved, including his former adviser and who also worked with Alex Bravo, former manager of Petroecuador, who keeps custody and is under investigation for illicit enrichment.

The linkage of Pareja “would be based on evidence obtained through the international criminal assistance of Panama,” reported the prosecutor’s office, and added: “Transfers the Gibra company, of Bravo, would have received from several contractors of Petroecuador, were found.”

The investigators also found “transfers sent by Girbra to Escart, of Arturo E. (former adviser of Pareja), and Capaya, whose beneficiary is Carlos Pareja and his relatives.”

Order to base its allegation, the Attorney General´s office requested to Panama an extension of the international criminal assistance and thus obtain information on bank movements of companies linked to Bravo and the other people investigated. The prosecution also asked Switzerland and the United Stated for international criminal assistance.

