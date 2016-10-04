BREAKING NEWS

Ecuador owes $ 4 billion to the Central Bank

04 Oct 2016
Por :
banco-central
The government maintains a balance of $ 4,000 million with the Central Bank. This was confirmed yesterday by the manager of the Central Bank Diego Martinez. The official explained that these operations prevent the loss of dollars into the financial system or the fall of deposits. He has also underpinned that the Ministry of Finance meets its debts with suppliers on time. He further considered that thanks to the debt disbursements recorded this year, of more than $ 3,000 million, there will be slack in the economy.


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/04/nota/5836786/estado-le-debe-4-mil-millones



