The next government will have to take radical economic measures, analysts say
Publicado el 04 Oct 2016
The tasks of the next government become clearer. Nothing should be done like before, says former finance minister Fausto Ortiz; there is a debt to pay first.
He proposes a similar way to repay the debt with China: getting a new debt but under better conditions.
The business sector considers that within the first actions of the next government should the implementation of a new fiscal policy must be included.
But it would be a mistake to expect that this happens in a single day, this should be a process because the country needs liquidity.