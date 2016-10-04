The opposition warns on media inequality
The claims arrive because at the same time, in the Plaza Belmonte, also in Quito; the Convention of the Agreement for Change was held. And Thursday, the Assembly of the Unity took place in Guayaquil. The three acts were intended to proclaim the presidential candidates of these political organizations. However, only the AP meeting was broadcast live.
On Saturday, on the occasion of this same event, there was no weekly address so the time slot that is usually used to transmit the accountability of President Rafael Correa was free and was used for the ‘Verdeflex’ Convention in Quito. Santiago Guarderas, director of the Social Christian Party (PSC) and constitutional lawyer, talks about an early campaign and the impact it can have.
