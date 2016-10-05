12’816.698 qualified electors for 2017

12’438.406 people in the country and 378,292 Ecuadorians living abroad are eligible to vote in the general elections of February 19, 2017.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) yesterday afternoon gave this breakdown after approving the technical report on the electoral register which closed last Sunday with a total of 12’816.698 voters.

The electoral agency also reported that 40,947 polling stations will be installed for the next elections, where the President and Vice President of the Republic, new national and provincial assembly members and the Andean Parliament will be chosen.

Among the topics addressed yesterday the legal reports on the loss of political rights and the participation of 97 citizens who have the final sentence were approved, and in contrast, the report on the restitution of political rights and the participation of other 62 citizens who have already served judgments was not approved.





Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/05/nota/ 5837845/12816698-electores- habilitados-2017