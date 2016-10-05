Political groups ask the CNE accounts for AP broadcast 

Political organizations opposed to the Government will activate the Agreement for the Electoral Transparency association to demand the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the National Audit Office to act against the alleged use of public resources at the national convention of Alianza PAIS proclaimed by the presidential duo Lenin Moreno and Jorge Glas.

On October 1, the public media Ecuador TV and Ciudadano TV, and seized channels and Gamatv and TC Mi Canal broadcast live the national convention of AP held at the Aucas Stadium in Quito, where the candidates were announced.

On September 22, the CNE, notified the current electoral legislation to 57 media nationwide, in order to prevent that the media engage in the procurement and dissemination of propaganda or electoral advertising. The list contains the 4 media questioned by the opposition.

Until tomorrow the four media involved must respond to a letter sent by the CNE. According to its holder Juan Pablo Pozo, they have asked those media to send within 48 hours (since yesterday) a copy of the audiovisual piece broadcast on Saturday, October 1, the name of the person who contracted that spot, the time of the transmission, a certified notarized copy of the contract, the invoice of the transmission service of the event aforementioned.

