Prosecutor looks towards the United States because of 2003 case

The recent events regarding the ” caseGonzalez and others” case are a concern for Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, who spoke yesterday of two actions, after alluding to the death weeks ago of a witness (ex-cop) and the recent disappearance of a police officer who was investigating the case, which dates back to 2003.

Chiriboga said he would call the US ambassador in Ecuador. “It causes a lot of concern, I hope tomorrow (today) I can call the American ambassador. I warned him because we assume that a person may have a connection with these facts, who is in the United States, so is possible that these events continue,” said the Attorney General.



He added he will request the Office of International Affairs of the State Attorney General to arrange an interview with Justice authorities in the US to bring the case and demonstrate what is happening.

In the Gonzalez and others case, the death and disappearance of persons during a police operation in a drugstore in northern Guayaquil are under investigation.

A police leader of that operation remains in the United States. Ecuador has sought his deportation for research purposes.

