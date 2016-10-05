BREAKING NEWS

Standard for working from home is ready

Publicado el 05 Oct 2016
The Labor Ministry yesterday presented the rules that could liberate employees from daily traveling to their workplace. Through the Ministerial Agreement MDT-2016-0190, this State department regulated the so-called teleworking. The standard defines this modality as a no presence work, through which the worker performs his working day outside the office. This occurs whenever the needs and nature of the service permit it.

To do so, the employee will be able to use the information and communication technologies. Services under this scheme can be paid in two forms: permanent and partial. The first one is that in which the service is always provided out of the office. In partial type, however, the employee may serve a maximum of 24 hours per week (three days) outside the office.
Labour Minister Leonardo Berrezueta said that this initiative will revolutionize the way work is done in the country. In Ecuador, about 15,200 people work under this system, according to figures presented by that Ministry during the presentation of the initiative in Quito. The standard is expected to quintuple by 2018 that figure to 76,000 teleworkers.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/laboral-norma-teletrabajo-iniciativa.html



