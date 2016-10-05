The undocumented Ecuadorian immigrants will be able to participate in the visa lottery

Alexander Delorey, US Consul General in Quito, clarified Tuesday, October 4, 2016, that undocumented Ecuadoreans who live and work in the United States are eligible to participate in the visa lottery. Registration for the Diversity Visa Lottery began today and will end on November 7, 2016. The results will be announced on May 2, 2017. The winners will also be able to travel with their families (wife and children). Alexander Delorey, US Consul General in Quito, stressed that the application is free of charge.



He recommended that those interested in applying must be wary of those offering the process of applications for money. It is important that applicants retain the unique confirmation number as it will be the only way to check whether they were selected. He added that the US Embassy will not send emails to the participants and the information about the results and progress of the process will be announced on the official website. The official websites that provide information on the visa lottery are: travel.state.gov dvlottery.state.gov , and ec.usembassy.gov

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/inmigrantes- ecuatorianos-indocumentados- loteria-visas.html