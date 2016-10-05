BREAKING NEWS

The undocumented Ecuadorian immigrants will be able to participate in the visa lottery

Publicado el 05 Oct 2016
Por :
t1_1475620751
Alexander Delorey, US Consul General in Quito, clarified Tuesday, October 4, 2016, that undocumented Ecuadoreans who live and work in the United States are eligible to participate in the visa lottery. Registration for the Diversity Visa Lottery began today and will end on November 7, 2016. The results will be announced on May 2, 2017. The winners will also be able to travel with their families (wife and children). Alexander Delorey, US Consul General in Quito, stressed that the application is free of charge.
 
He recommended that those interested in applying must be wary of those offering the process of applications for money. It is important that applicants retain the unique confirmation number as it will be the only way to check whether they were selected. He added that the US Embassy will not send emails to the participants and the information about the results and progress of the process will be announced on the official website. The official websites that provide information on the visa lottery are: travel.state.gov, dvlottery.state.gov, and ec.usembassy.gov

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/inmigrantes-ecuatorianos-indocumentados-loteria-visas.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

New tax of 10% will have an impact in six cinema companies

Posted On05 Oct 2016

96 destroyed buildings during the earthquake are investigated

Posted On05 Oct 2016

Prosecutor looks towards the United States because of 2003 case

Posted On05 Oct 2016

Boom in oil refining dampens accounts

Posted On05 Oct 2016

12'816.698 qualified electors for 2017

Posted On05 Oct 2016

Standard for working from home is ready

Posted On05 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net