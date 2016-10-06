Former Minister Carlos Pareja would have received $ 1 million for bribes, according to a government allegation

Legal Secretary of the Presidency Alexis Mera announced Wednesday that the former Minister of Hydrocarbons and former official of this government Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli received one million dollars between November 2015 and May 2016, which were deposited in his account.

Mera said that the regime demanded the embargo of those accounts and the preventive detention of the former official for the alleged crime of bribery. Monday, the Attorney General of Ecuador announced that Pareja and 11 other officials would be included in the case filed against Javier B.

The case arose after Alex Bravo, former manager of the state oil company Petroecuador, was arrested last May for alleged influence peddling and illicit enrichment, discovered following the disclose of the “Panama Papers,” which unveiled financial assets of personalities in tax havens.

At a news conference held on Wednesday it was reported that after receiving international information, it is estimated that the arrest of the former manager of Petroecuador, Alex Bravo, received $ 12 million.

