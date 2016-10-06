Long queues of ISSFA users to access loans 

In order to access an unsecured credit in the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (ISSFA), retired and active militaries, and widows decided yesterday to wait in line outside the ISSFA headquarters in Quito. Some did since the night before. The institution informed that until yesterday noon it granted $ 12’679.947,99 for 1.822 unsecured loans.

It also recalled that this benefit will be solely granted “on 5 and 6 October,” according to the ISSFA, around $ 20 million are available for this.

From Tuesday night ISSFA users are waiting to get their loans.

Oswaldo Jurado, a military in active service, said that these ‘queues’ began after the “problem with the government” and due to this situation, “only two days were established to ask for a loan, former regulations provided a month before.”

“That’s why people come desperate, because two days are not enough to do the procedure,” said Jurado.

Nelson Jimenez, another retired military, added: “This money is not enough for everyone.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/05/nota/ 5838640/largas-filas-usuarios- issfa-acceder-creditos