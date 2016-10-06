BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Correa creates the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutMakeup after Viteri´s comment

06 Oct 2016
The comment of the president of Ecuador Rafael Correa about presidential candidate Cynthia Viteri so she should better talk about makeup, instead of the economy, became a trend in the social network Twitter under the Hashtag #LetsTalkAboutMakeup.
Some Tweeter users made jokes, others expressed their anger and also criticized the president’s comment asking for accounts on some aspects such as the alleged double salary of the wife of Rene Ramirez, the Yachay University, the freedom of expression, among other issues.
“If I were the advisor to Cynthia Viteri I would say suggest her not to talk about the economy, but to rather talk about any other thing, maybe makeup instead of the economy. I feel embarrassed for her,” the president said yesterday October 4, 2016, during a press conference in the Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital.


