To win and continue in the classifying zone: the goal of the Ecuadorian soccer team

With a doubt that will be cleared hours before the game, the Ecuadorian team prepares today for the match against Chile, with a duty to win and thus stay in the contention for the qualifying rounds of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Captain Walter Ayovi is not completely discarded, but the possibility of his absence is high. The Monterrey player is recovering from a sore in his left heel, and although the medical report explained that “he responds favorably to treatment,” his performance will depend on his physical condition.

Cristian would be the substitute. The outside hitter of the Ferencvaros club (Hungary) would make his debut in this round, although he has recorded six performances since his debut with the Tricolor team in 2013.

Another new face would join Ramirez in the national team because Jefferson Orejuela is among those chosen to accompany Cristhian Noboa.

The Independiente del Valle midfielder waits for his opportunity, after a marked regularity in the tournament and an outstanding performance in the last Copa Libertadores.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/deportes/2016/10/06/nota/ 5839321/vencer-continuar-zona- clasificacion-consigna-tri