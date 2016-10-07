Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli left the country and is in Spain

There was no arrest warrant. That is why Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former manager of Petroecuador and former Minister of Hydrocarbons, could leave the country, the Interior Minister Jose Serrano admitted. For him, it is “a coincidence” that the departure occurred “hours before” that the Attorney General´s office requested the judges his connection with the case for alleged bribery against Javier Baquerizo and others.

Serrano´s calculations, however, do not match the data of the Office. The linkage request was referred by prosecutor Jacinto Tibanlombo on October 3 at 09:08, five days after the departure of Pareja.