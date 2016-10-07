BREAKING NEWS

Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli left the country and is in Spain

Publicado el 07 Oct 2016
There was no arrest warrant. That is why Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former manager of Petroecuador and former Minister of Hydrocarbons, could leave the country, the Interior Minister Jose Serrano admitted. For him, it is “a coincidence” that the departure occurred “hours before” that the Attorney General´s office requested the judges his connection with the case for alleged bribery against Javier Baquerizo and others.
Serrano´s calculations, however, do not match the data of the Office. The linkage request was referred by prosecutor Jacinto Tibanlombo on October 3 at 09:08, five days after the departure of Pareja.
The minister believes that the sequence of the events should be investigated. Serrano does not know the Pareja´s whereabouts, but notes that according to the migration report, he traveled from Spain to the United States.
Attorney General Galo Chiriboga confirmed yesterday that the suspect left the country on September 28. It is not yet known whether the former official left the country with his relatives and others involved.
What Chiriboga does know is why the connection was requested on October 3. He said that unfortunately this happened because, until the time when Pareja left, the results of criminal assistance requested to Panama were not available.


