Health Commission partially approved the veto on health 

The Health Law Commission yesterday partially adopted the draft Organic Law that regulates companies that finance integrated care services of prepaid health and insurances.

With the exception of Patriotic Society (SP) which abstained with the vote of Paco Fierro, eleven assembly members of the Commission (9 of Alianza PAIS, Bayron Pacheco of Avanza and Maria Cristina Kronfle of PSC-MG) gave their vote in favor thus rejecting the assertions that the sector will go bankrupt with this standard.

William Garzon (AP), council president, asked the companies to stop making irresponsible statements that confuse the public and workers when saying that if they pay to the Public Health Network every time their users receive assistance, they will bankrupt.

“(In the open mode) A health care provider is the Public Health Network, the contract does not state that it is forbidden to go to the public network and if they say they can not cover those expenses because that’s too much money, that’s a scam, it means that these private companies are not able to pay those health costs, according to the contracted plan,” said Garzon.

Kronfle argued that she warned of the lack of regulations of these companies since 2012 and it is right that the ruling party now coincides with this criteria since the most important of the Act is that now the Superintendency of Banks will exercise control.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/07/nota/ 5840665/comision-no-se-allano- todo-veto-presidencial