BREAKING NEWS

Luis Valverde: “The cocoa of Ecuador, an example.”

Publicado el 07 Oct 2016
Por :
luis-valverde-ecuadortimes
“This year I was present at the interaction that there is in both the public and the private sector. The establishment of operations and sustainable purchasing plans is convenient for us. A month and a half ago we received a couple of companies that were coming to start operations; these are mostly European companies,” stated Valverde.
We have even improved domestic varieties. We have a 30 or 35% higher productivity than other countries.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Luis Valverde, speaks of cocoa, his plans as chairman of the ICCO (International Cocoa Organization) and the world market. He talks about a great opportunity for Ecuador.
He confirms the good moment that the largest crops of Ecuador are going through and the full development of new technologies. Cocoa has again become the gold nugget, and proof of this are the new investments coming and the growth of crops.
“This year I was present at the interaction that there is in both the public and private sector. The establishment of operations and sustainable purchasing plans is convenient for us. A month and a half ago we received a couple of companies that were coming to start operations, these are mostly European companies.”
“We have even improved domestic varieties. We have a 30 or 35% higher productivity than other countries,” stated Valverde.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/luis-valverde-entrevista-cacao-ecuador-XC747167



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Retired teachers demand their settlement payments

Posted On07 Oct 2016

Health Commission partially approved the veto on health 

Posted On07 Oct 2016

Ministry prepares a new quality label for tuna

Posted On07 Oct 2016

Companies offering private health insurance analyze a price adjustment

Posted On07 Oct 2016

Companies offering private health insurance analyze a price adjustment

Posted On07 Oct 2016

Chess player Carla Heredia criticizes in a public letter the sexist treatment of Rafael Correa

Posted On07 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net