Luis Valverde: “The cocoa of Ecuador, an example.”

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Luis Valverde, speaks of cocoa, his plans as chairman of the ICCO (International Cocoa Organization) and the world market. He talks about a great opportunity for Ecuador.

He confirms the good moment that the largest crops of Ecuador are going through and the full development of new technologies. Cocoa has again become the gold nugget, and proof of this are the new investments coming and the growth of crops.

“This year I was present at the interaction that there is in both the public and private sector. The establishment of operations and sustainable purchasing plans is convenient for us. A month and a half ago we received a couple of companies that were coming to start operations, these are mostly European companies.”

“We have even improved domestic varieties. We have a 30 or 35% higher productivity than other countries,” stated Valverde.

