Nearly 4 million dollars of Alex Bravo are retained in Panama

Attorney General of Ecuador Galo Chiriboga announced today the retention of about four million dollars in bank accounts in Panama of the former manager of Petroecuador, Alex Bravo.

“We achieved to retain about 4 million dollars of Alex B. in 2 banks in Panama. #moneylaundering,” Chiriboga wrote in his Twitter account.

In this social network, he added that “the personal accounts of Alex B. and in the name of the Gevabra and Girbra companies were in the Capital Bank and All Bank. #moneylaundering”