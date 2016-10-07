Retired teachers demand their settlement payments

Nearly fifty retired teachers came yesterday morning with banners to the exteriors of the Ambato High School, where the socialization program Mission Education Zero Drugs was held to demand their settlement payments.

Alberto Gallegos, who led the sit-in said they are concerned because the employer’s settlement in some cases has not been paid since 2014.

He added that they meet the requirements but there´s no answer, for that reason they approached the school to talk with the representative of the Ministry of Education.

They were assisted by Favio Monar, coordinator of the Zone 3 of Education. “I have invited them to come to the zone 3 to review each case, this is a retirement right teachers have,” he said. He added that after the earthquake of April 16, financial resources were used to restore the educational process in the affected provinces, but he also said that the teachers who for many years provided services to the Ministry of Education will not be unprotected.

