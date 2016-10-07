The Ecuadorian national team beat Chile 3-0 and recovered its way to the qualifying rounds for Russia 2018

The Ecuadorian national team defeated 3-0 authoritatively its counterpart from Chile, current champion of America, at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, on its way to the qualifying rounds of the Russia World Cup 2018.

The key to this success were the changes made by Gustavo Quinteros, coach of the Tricolor team. He included goalkeeper Esteban Dreer; Defenders Luis Caicedo and Cristian Ramirez; and midfielders Jefferson Orejuela and Fidel Martinez.

The national team once again became the dynamic, aggressive and overwhelming team of 2015; from the start of the game, it asphyxiated flyers and defenses of the Red team with its pressure.

Antonio Valencia, Cristian Ramirez, and Felipe Caicedo were the authors of the score that trounced the golden generation of Chile.

After minute 15, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo lost control over the ball, Enner recovered the ball and enabled Felipao, who could not retrieve the ball before the goal attempt of a rival.

The previous play was only a warning because at minute 18 a left pass of Enner was caught by Toño Valencia, who controlled the ball and fired a bombshell with the right leg which bent the Chilean goalkeeper.



