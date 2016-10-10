A hearing at the Constitutional Court for consultation on tax havens

Within one week, the Constitutional Court (CC) will hold a hearing on the request for referendum made by President Rafael Correa, and which seeks that the elected authorities and public servants shall not own assets in tax havens. Judge Wendy Molina set the diligence for October 17; i.e., one day before the National Electoral Council (CNE) convenes general elections.

In spite of this, the CNE estimates that the referendum could take place in the first round, which will be on February 19, 2017. On September 30 the judge took cognizance of the request submitted by Correa on July 14. In its resolution, he requested a hearing of a public nature for next Monday at 15:00. He called the petitioner and those interested in this cause. The latter shall inform their intention in writing to his office until Friday of this week.