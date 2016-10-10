Boards: close to the ruling party?

They have an important role in the electoral process. Members of the Provincial Electoral Boards have already been appointed and are being trained. The opposition questions some nominations.

What is their function? The Code of Democracy gives them ten powers. These include the following: to qualify the nominations in their provinces, to scrutinize the electoral process in their jurisdiction and to order the manual counting of votes, if necessary.

Each province has five delegates per Board. Their work will begin on October 19 with the registration of candidates and will end in May 2017, when the new president, assembly members, and the Andean Parliament take office.

How were they chosen? Fausto Holguin, the Secretary General of the CNE, explained that, for several months, the agency received the resumes of applicants.

“A thorough review of the profiles was made. The experience and notable rectitude of each candidate were analyzed. With this background the plenary of the Board chose these people,” said the official.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/cne-defiende- proceso-seleccion-vocales- elecciones-ecuador-LC756269