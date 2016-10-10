Correa ratifies his words about Cynthia, and calls her “cake doll.”

“She proposes to lower taxes, that’s reducing incomes; to lessen the cost of electricity, that is called a subsidy, public spending, for what? So that employers increase wages; do you know what she is saying? that the wages increase will be paid by the Ecuadorian people. Moreover, lowering incomes is unsustainable,” he said during his weekly address, held this time in Quito.

What happens is that Cynthia does not know about economics, but if you asked me, my answer would be that this lady should not talk about the economy, she is clueless, she should talk about something else, for example about makeup,” he said referring her.

“But the neurotic people as always: “I attack women,” I to Cynthia, and I did not know she that worked for Yanbal (a makeup brand). Incidentally, I have great friends who work for Yanbal, I did not even know, nor do I care, I was referring to her because she is as false as a 2.50 bill, because she does not have a single wrinkle or a zit, she looks like a cake doll, and this is the way she pretends to impress us, with makeup.”

Correa ratified “each” of his words. “Stop being neurotic as always, you do a small favor for the feminist cause we all support, to the real feminism, and the equality of rights, but you do not do a favor for the one who is using the victimization of gender as an instrument of political chicanery.”





