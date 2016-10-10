BREAKING NEWS

Marcelo Dotti offends Gabriela Rivadeneira and Jose Serrano in social networks

Publicado el 10 Oct 2016
Por :
The former deputy of the People’s Democracy and the Social Christian Party, Marcelo Dotti, used his Facebook wall to offend two public servants for their presence in the traditional ‘fox hunt’ in Ibarra. Early Sunday morning, the now radio host of one of the radio stations of the Municipality of Quito reported that “the little Dwarf minister and the chubby Assemblywoman have attended the traditional “fox hunt” in Ibarra.

The president of the National Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, and the Minister of the Interior, Jose Serrano took part in the act. According to Dotti, both personages received shouts of rejection by the audience. “Why did they get into the mouth of the wolf to be humiliated … are they perhaps cynics with a stiff-soled face?” asked the former deputy. To top off his comment on Facebook, Dotti wrote: On the other hand this is the first time that one sees a ‘fox hunt’ with a female fox and a male fox on horseback. Hahaha.”

Source: http://www.eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/politica/2/marcelo-dotti-ofende-en-redes-a-presidenta-de-la-asamblea-y-a-ministro-del-interior



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A hearing at the Constitutional Court for consultation on tax havens

Posted On10 Oct 2016

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights meets today in Quito

Posted On10 Oct 2016

Boards: close to the ruling party?

Posted On10 Oct 2016

The configuration of the ballot lowers the percentage of undecided voters

Posted On10 Oct 2016

Correa ratifies his words about Cynthia, and calls her "cake doll."

Posted On10 Oct 2016

Luis Valverde: "The cocoa of Ecuador, an example."

Posted On07 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net