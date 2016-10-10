Marcelo Dotti offends Gabriela Rivadeneira and Jose Serrano in social networks

The former deputy of the People’s Democracy and the Social Christian Party, Marcelo Dotti, used his Facebook wall to offend two public servants for their presence in the traditional ‘fox hunt’ in Ibarra. Early Sunday morning, the now radio host of one of the radio stations of the Municipality of Quito reported that “the little Dwarf minister and the chubby Assemblywoman have attended the traditional “fox hunt” in Ibarra.

The president of the National Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, and the Minister of the Interior, Jose Serrano took part in the act. According to Dotti, both personages received shouts of rejection by the audience. “Why did they get into the mouth of the wolf to be humiliated … are they perhaps cynics with a stiff-soled face?” asked the former deputy. To top off his comment on Facebook, Dotti wrote: On the other hand this is the first time that one sees a ‘fox hunt’ with a female fox and a male fox on horseback. Hahaha.”

