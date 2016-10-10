Nearly a ton of cocaine is found in a farm

A raid on a farm located in the town of Galera, in the Muisne County, in the south of the province of Esmeraldas, allowed the seizure of almost 1 ton of cocaine.

The seizure occurred early Saturday at a property where 16 bags with a total of 808 drug blocks weighing 802,650 kilograms were found.

According to Lt. Col. Byron Haro, chief manager of subarea 8 in Esmeraldas, the operation was executed by a specialized police unit that had been doing basic intelligence operations to individuals suspected of integrating an international gang involved in drug trafficking.

The preliminary investigations pointed to that the drug was stored in a warehouse at the farm, ready to be transported by sea to Central America and then to the United States. Two men and a woman were arrested inside the property. Hours later, in the San Lorenzo pier, members of the Port Authority found 8 kilos of cocaine in two bags during a requisition of passengers of a boat coming from Colombia.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/finca-hallan- tonelada-clorhidrato-cocaina- esmeraldas-LC756379