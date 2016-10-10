Refinery: Correa calls for the involvement of businessmen

President Rafael Correa apologized again for the acts of corruption found in the repowering of the Esmeraldas refinery, which involves former officials of the current government.

In his eyes, this has been the most serious act of corruption that has occurred in the 10 years of the citizen’s revolution.

He said this during his weekly address No. 495 which was broadcast in the Calzado sector, in the south of Quito. Correa took the opportunity to make a demand. He ordered the linkage of the entrepreneurs who paid the kickbacks.

“The entrepreneurs who paid such kickbacks must be accountable for that, because they are part of the corruption, and there is a dozen of entrepreneurs who paid these bribes.”

He regretted again that the former Minister of Hydrocarbons and former manager of Petroecuador, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, is involved in this case, since a deposit of one million dollars was detected in his bank accounts, according to a report of the legal secretary of the Presidency Alexis Mera. Although, the opposition denounced him several months ago.

