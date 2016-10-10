The configuration of the ballot lowers the percentage of undecided voters

The departure of President Rafael Correa of the electoral arena fired the number of undecided voters, according to the polling firm Cedatos. Figures show that the percentage of undecided voters rose from 31% in June 2015 to 64% in March this year.

The chances that Correa runs again for the presidency in the elections of 2017 began to fade when in December last year a temporary provision to the amendments that blocked the candidacy of authorities in office that have already been re-elected was approved.

Although the number of undecided voters remains high in surveys of Cedatos (54%), Market (51.7%) and Perfiles de Opinion (61.36%), as the ballot paper begins to define the figure starts to go down.

Historically, the indecisive fraction of the Ecuadorian electorate has had the last word to define the winners, though not with high percentages like now.

In 1978, with the return to democracy, the undecided voters represented a weight in the electoral contest. 8% of undecided voters -three days before the elections- gave the victory to Jaime Roldos Aguilera over Sixto Duran Ballen with a 25% versus a 22%, as detailed by Polibio Cordova, manager of Cedatos.



Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/configuracion- papeleta-baja-porcentaje- indecisos.html