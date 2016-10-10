The Ecuadorian tuna will have a sector brand

The project that the Ministry of Foreign Trade, ship owners, exporters and other groups linked to this sector will implement to enhance the commercialization of canned tuna in the world is the sector brand Atun del Ecuador. During the presentation of the initiative, which was held in Manta, Juan Carlos Cassinelli, Minister of Foreign Trade, said that this week a consultancy was done, through which they seek the development of the project.

“Having a sector brand is a fundamental requirement to compete in the world; Ecuador complies with all the quality requirements and international standards for that brand,” he said. Cassinelli stated that in the next 60 days the identification of standards and details to meet would be carried out. In January and March, the certifications will be made.

The idea is that the project is applied from next year. “Our tuna is required in all parts of the world, but this brand will open more markets such as Eastern Europe. The United States also demand these standards,” he added.