The Inter-American Court of Human Rights meets today in Quito

Publicado el 10 Oct 2016
Por :
corte-ecuadortimes
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IA Court HR) meets from today until Friday at the headquarters of the Unasur, in the Middle of the World, in northern Quito.
In this conclave three international cases of violations of human rights will be substantiated: Acosta and others vs. Nicaragua; Petroperu dismissed employees vs. Peru; and Nova Brasilia Favela vs. Brazil.
At the same time, in Quito and Guayaquil, jurisprudential seminars on different topics will be held.


