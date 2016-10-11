BREAKING NEWS

Agents find Drug in a farm in Esmeraldas

A raid in the interior of a farm located in the Galera town, in the Muisne county, in the south of the province of Esmeraldas, allowed the seizure of almost 1 ton of cocaine.
The seizure took place early Saturday at a property where agents found 16 bags with a total of 808 drug blocks weighing 802,650 kilograms.
According to Lt. Col. Byron Haro, chief manager of the subarea 8 in Esmeraldas, the operation was executed by a specialized police unit that had been doing basic intelligence operations to detect people suspected of integrating an international gang involved in drug trafficking.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/finca-hallan-tonelada-clorhidrato-cocaina-esmeraldas-LC756379



