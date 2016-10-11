Attorney General´s office premieres tomorrow a film about Chevron which cost $ 440,000

“The idea is that citizens can be aware, in colloquial and everyday language, the most important events of the position of the defense of the Ecuadorian State and the arguments and evidence presented during the arbitration known as Chevron III,” said the institution.

This case relates to a complaint filed by the oil company so that the State assumes the compensation of the trial followed by Amazonian communities for environmental damage, amounting to $ 9,500 million.

Along the production, of 60 minutes, Chevron’s thesis regarding that “procedural fraud” committed in the judgment of the Court of Lago Agrio is “dismantled.”

The institution hired in October 2015, the Cuban film company Nitsy Grau to produce the film. The cost was $ 440,000, according to published contracts.

This film will be exhibited in Guayaquil, Quito, Cuenca, Lago Agrio and Francisco de Orellana. There will be film-forums in schools and universities.

For James Craig, a spokesman for the oil company, “the government continues to spend millions of dollars of public funds in its campaign against the company, without results. Like the charges against Chevron, this film is pure fiction.”

