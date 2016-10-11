Luis Chiriboga appeared at the trial hearing by the Ecuafutbol case

Several Witnesses -mostly leaders of the FEF, lawyers, prosecutors, the rapporteur Judge Miriam Escobar,- among others. Luis Chiriboga Acosta, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), appeared at the trial hearing today for the alleged crime of money laundering in the Criminal Court of Pichincha.

In addition to Chiriboga, Hugo Mora Azanza and Pedro Vera Valverde, former treasurer and former accountant of the Ecuafutbol, in that order, accused of the same crime, were present.

Prosecutor Diana Salazar, at the presentation of the case, which she calls red card for the managers of the FEF, in the period 2010-2015, said that the three committed the offense and she will verify that.

