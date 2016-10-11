Pareja is “on vacays” in Spain, said Alexis Mera

Come back “and show your face.” That is the hope President Rafael Correa and the legal secretary of the Presidency, Alexis Mera, keep on Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former manager of Petroecuador.

“If Carlos Pareja has some appreciation for this government that supported him and appreciated him, and he betrayed us, he should surrender to the authorities,” Mera said.

Pareja, according to investigations of the prosecution, would have received one million dollars for alleged bribery. The former official traveled to Spain five days before the Attorney General´s office requested his connection to the instruction for alleged corruption filed against four contractors.

President Correa reiterated that the event causes a “very deep sorrow” because he is a friend whom he met in 2005 in the government of Alfredo Palacio. “Hopefully I can clarify this, but the evidence is overwhelming, there are companies in his name in tax havens that have received significant deposits,” he said.

Mera stated on TV: “what we know is that he is “o vacays” in Spain. We do not know if he will live there or he will come back.” He supplemented that when they more about his situation, the possibility of an extradition request will be analyzed (I).