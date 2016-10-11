The final report of the Dhruv helicopters was approved after twenty months

The final report on the case of the Dhruv helicopters is ready. The International Relations Committee took a year and eight months to work on the subject.

In the preliminary report, published by this daily, the board concludes that “there is no responsible for the purchase of seven ships of Indian manufacture. Of these, four had an accident and left 11 injured and three dead.”

Nor it found any connection between the murder of former FAE General Jorge Gabela and the purchase of the helicopters.

Diego Salgado, CREO legislator, who has researched the subject for several months, rejected the final report because “it is terse.” He presented a minority report with eight conclusions: India’s offer did not meet the contract requirements; the reception of the ships was irregular. According to him, the insurance payment is unclear.

