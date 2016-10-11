BREAKING NEWS

The ISSFA reaches $ 60 million in unsecured loans

Publicado el 11 Oct 2016
Por :
 issfa-ecuadortimes
Affiliates, pensioners with disabilities and senior citizens of the Institute of Social Security of the Armed Forces (ISSFA), were granted yesterday unsecured loans, one week after long queues recorded in the first two days of the resumption of loans, after five months of suspension.
The latest report of the agency, posted on its Twitter account, states that from 4 to 10 October 9,070 unsecured loans that totaled $ 59.1 million have been granted.
The figure is higher than the limit that had been set last week, which was 50 million dollars and was expanded after the Government transferred 89 million dollars, which reduced the debt to $ 347 million.
According to the Ministry of Finance, a total of 484.8 million dollars has been transferred this year to the ISSFA. The figure corresponds to outstanding obligations contracted in 2015 and 2016.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/issfa-creditos-afiliados-tercera-edad-FI758755



