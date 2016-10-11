There are more former officials in the electoral boards

At least 60% of the 25 members of the Provincial Electoral Boards have been a public servant, as this newspaper verified in the database of the National Audit Office.

The selection of the members of these boards was an internal process conducted by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which culminated in the plenary session of September 22 in Manabi.

Nominations for members of the council emerged from the five members of the CNE. According to the vice president Magdala Villacis, their profiles were analyzed, and their participation in previous processes was taken into account. There were challenges, but the CNE rejected them.



Article 7 of the regulations for such bodies indicates one of their functions is the qualification of the candidates of their jurisdiction, conduct provincial vote countings and to provide the manual counting of votes if necessary.

They also appoint the members of the polling station committees; they resolve objections to nominations, and they transfer to the CNE the challenges that may arise.

The Board of Guayas appointed, for example, Irene Ferruzola Rivadeneira, who was undersecretary of the Ministry of Migrants, an official at the Governorate of Guayas and adviser in the Assembly; and Walter Luna Alvarez, who was a civil servant of the hospitals of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security last year.

