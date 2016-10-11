There are more former officials in the electoral boards
Article 7 of the regulations for such bodies indicates one of their functions is the qualification of the candidates of their jurisdiction, conduct provincial vote countings and to provide the manual counting of votes if necessary.
They also appoint the members of the polling station committees; they resolve objections to nominations, and they transfer to the CNE the challenges that may arise.
The Board of Guayas appointed, for example, Irene Ferruzola Rivadeneira, who was undersecretary of the Ministry of Migrants, an official at the Governorate of Guayas and adviser in the Assembly; and Walter Luna Alvarez, who was a civil servant of the hospitals of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security last year.
