CNE will deliver the Electoral Registration on Friday 14

The National Electoral Council (CNE) approved Wednesday the draft call to be held on October 18, for the 2017 general elections in Ecuador.

At the National Advisory Council, in Guayaquil, the plenary of the CNE resolved the delivery of the digital file of the citizen registry to organizations and other bodies for the general elections. (October 14)

The elections will be held next February 19, 2017.

