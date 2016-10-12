BREAKING NEWS

CNE will deliver the Electoral Registration on Friday 14

Publicado el 12 Oct 2016
Por :

cne-2017-ecuadortimes

The National Electoral Council (CNE) approved Wednesday the draft call to be held on October 18, for the 2017 general elections in Ecuador.
At the National Advisory Council, in Guayaquil, the plenary of the CNE resolved the delivery of the digital file of the citizen registry to organizations and other bodies for the general elections. (October 14)
The elections will be held next February 19, 2017.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/12/nota/5850451/cne-entregara-registro-electoral-viernes-14



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Presence of oil in Salinas beach activates the alerts

Posted On12 Oct 2016

Citizens pay access to health through various means

Posted On12 Oct 2016

Banana, a 'top ten' product that can double its sales

Posted On12 Oct 2016

"Snapshot," the first Ecuadorian children's film

Posted On12 Oct 2016

Ecuador celebrates today the Interculturalism Day

Posted On12 Oct 2016

Ecuador drew 2-2 with Bolivia in La Paz for the qualifying round for the for Russia 2018

Posted On12 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net