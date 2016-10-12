Ecuador celebrates today the Interculturalism Day

Until 2011, October 12 was called the Day of the Race, referring to Spain’s first contact with American territory, 524 years ago.

But the name was modified to give a new meaning to October 12 and thereby promote the dialogue between cultures and to strengthen the national unity, as required by the Executive Order 910, signed that year by President Rafael Correa, and which refers to that date as the Day of Interculturalism and Plurinationality.

“This was a concept coined by historians to celebrate the occupation of Spain in the territories that are today our republics. And the Race Day is another euphemism, to continue glorifying a supposed superiority of Europeans over Americans, founded in genetic aspects. Both concepts are no longer in use; they were never accepted,” Afro-Ecuadorian Professor Felix Preciado indicates.

According to the last national census (2010), Ecuador has 40% of the indigenous population, grouped into 14 nationalities and 19 peoples, as recognized by the Constitution.

Fourteen languages are spoken in Ecuador. In the Coastal region, the awa nationality speaks Awapit; the Chachi speak cha palaa; the epera speak siapede; the Tsachila speak tsa’fiquí. In the Amazon, the Cofan speak Ingae; the Secoya and Siona, paicoca; the Huaorani, Huao Tedeo; the Shiwiar, Shiwiar chicham; the Zapara, Zapara; the Achuar, Achuar chicham; the Andoa, Andoa; the Kichwa, Kichwa; the Shuar, Shuar chicham. In the highlands, the Kichwa nationality with its 18 native peoples speak the Quechua language, according to the website confirmado.net.