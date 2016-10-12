Ecuador drew 2-2 with Bolivia in La Paz for the qualifying round for the for Russia 2018

Striker Enner Valencia saved the Ecuadorian team Ecuador of its fourth defeat in the qualifying round for the World Cup Russia 2018. The striker scored a doublet for the 2-2 draw with Bolivia in the Hernando Siles de la Paz stadium, for the date 10 of the competition.

Pablo Escobar scored the goals of the local team (3m and 44m), and the Tricolor team managed to tie with goals of Enner (49m and 90m), who took advantage of the center ball passes of Antonio Valencia.

The Bolivians took the initiative in the duel and prevented that the Tricolor circuits are connected. At minute 1, Walter Veizaga and Rodrigo Ramallo took advantage of the visitor deconcentrations and made two shots that goalkeeper Esteban Dreer controlled without problems.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/deportes/2016/10/11/nota/ 5848972/bolivia-ecuador- eliminatorias-rusia-2018