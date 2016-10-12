BREAKING NEWS

Since 2009, in 344 tons of drugs have been seized in Ecuador

In the past seven years, authorities have seized 344 tons of alkaloid, representing 17,000 billion dollars.
The data was provided by Interior Minister Jose Serrano, who highlighted the new management model that has strengthened the capacity of the Ecuadorian police.
He said that they had created specialized units for the fight against drug trafficking and micro-trafficking, such as the Anti-crime Intelligence Unit (UIAD), which has dismantled 50 criminal gangs.
Drug trafficking is linked directly with the homicide rate, as many murders or violent deaths are due to gang disputes, conflicts over territory, among others. That rate drops to largest seizure of alkaloid.
“In 2014 the decline of a figure in the rate of violent deaths and murders was achieved, and in 2016 we will close five cases per 100 thousand inhabitants,” Serrano said.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/narcotrafico-drogas-policia-opertativos-YB762331



