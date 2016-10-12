“Snapshot,” the first Ecuadorian children’s film

Antonia, a small amateur photographer, her holiday at the beach, in the grandparents’ house, and her adventures with her dog Tanuki and her new friend Isabela give form to Snapshot plot, the first Ecuadorian children’s film that includes effects of 2D animation.

The film will be premiered nationwide this Friday 14 and began its shooting in May 2014. To get the budget for this production, the team made crowdfunding campaigns (corporate financing through the Internet).

“Let us make movies, wear the shirt!” was the slogan of this funding initiative decided to complete the production.

Killa Films, La Guapa Films Films, and Zancudo Films are the studies in charge of the film directed by Colombian Catalina Arango, and whose production work fell on Ecuadorian Alexandra Mora Vaca.

In Snapshot, the animation is part of the plot. The dreams of the protagonist were recreated with 2D images, an effect that complements the idea of this family film, in which children’s holiday and the innocence of that stage are revived while the audience reminds the adventures and memories of childhood.

General Villamil (Playas) was for five months the shooting scenario of this film project starred by Rafaella Arias, who plays Antonia and whose history was written by Arango and Kenneth Carrera.

The cast is also integrated by Cielo Mendoza, Giovanna Andrade, Juan Angel, Maluli Valdiviezo, Alejandro Fajardo, Marie Neve, Gabriel Ampuero, Juan Sebastián, Juan Diego, Juan Pablo, Juan Sebastian and Santiago Jairala.

In 2012, the Snapshot film won the feature film production prize, awarded by the National Film Board of Ecuador.

