The government majority included the LOES reforms in the Code of Wits

Publicado el 12 Oct 2016
Through reformatory provisions in the Code of Wits, which were adopted yesterday at the plenary session of the Assembly, the government majority of Alianza PAIS (AP) included changes to the Organic Law on Higher Education (LOES). This seeks to eliminate the profit in universities, proposed by René Ramirez, former head of the Higher Education Council (CES).

The Code aims to regulate the National System of Science, Technology, Innovation and Ancestral Knowledge and its articulation with the systems of Education, Higher Education, and Culture. It includes regulations on intellectual property.

The debate of the project was classified by books and yesterday was the last day dedicated to the fourth book and the general, transitional and reformatory provisions, including the proposal of Ramirez.

The proposal of Ramirez imposes, through the CES, fines and penalties for the educational institutions that do not comply with the prohibition of profit, eg that the related parties (developers, academic authorities, members of higher academic collegial body, their spouses or legal persons) may not hold positions of legal representatives or directors in those institutes established, or be holders of share capital or funds of juridical persons.

 

In addition, universities can not conclude contracts, agreements or transactions with companies domiciled, incorporated or located in tax havens.

 

The project was approved with 88 votes in favor, 22 against and one abstention, and will be forwarded to the Executive for its sanction or veto.
