Two Assembly members raised to make more inquiries about the Dhruv helicopters

Two parallel reports request the Commission on International Relations and Sovereignty of the Assembly (made up of a government majority) a thorough investigation about the purchase of seven Dhruv helicopters of Indian origin. Four of them suffered accidents, and the remaining three are inoperative.

The document of Salgado has 50 pages, and its conclusions request the National Audit Office to conduct an audit of the amounts, values, identification of claims and coverage contemplated in the insurance of this acquisition, purchased in 2008, for an amount that bordered the $ 42 million to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) company, through its representative in Ecuador, the Sumil Corporation.

The independent legislator, Ramiro Aguilar, forwarded his recommendations to the Commission although he is not part of it.

He suggests the creation of an “Occasional Specialized Commission” to investigate all arms procurement processes and the equipment for the Armed Forces and the National Police from 2003 to 2016. The aim is to identity the suppliers of military equipment.

