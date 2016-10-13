BREAKING NEWS

Insurance policies rise would reach a 57% according to the guild

A possible increase in tariffs of private insurances by 57% is among the effects entrepreneurs of this sector see if the Organic Law that regulates companies that finance Services of Integrated Prepaid Healthcare and Insurance companies that offer Medical coverage becomes effective. This legislation is known as the Law of Prepaid Medicine.

The veto of the law, discussed last night at the plenary of the Assembly establishes that private insurance and prepaid healthcare companies reimburse to the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) and the Ministry of Health the medical care provided to patients who also have a private insurance. The payment shall be made for the contracted amount.

The president of the Association of Prepaid Medicine, Eduardo Izurieta, explained that if companies have 420,710 affiliates and the service expense is increased by $ 71.45 million (for the IESS services), this means they must pay $ 14,5 more per person each month. Whereas the common policy is $ 25, the increase will amount to 57%, he said. He commented that this is the first estimate because this value only takes into account the cost for referrals to private clinics. They have not yet calculated the cost for the IESS and public hospitals services.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/13/nota/5851297/alza-polizas-llegaria-57-nueva-ley-estima-gremio



