ISSFA and ISSPOL reforms are debated today among objections

The draft changes to the social security of the Armed Forces and Police, the ruling majority in the Assembly expects to approve today, gives rise to uncertainties among the retired military staff because, in their view, the institutions would lose the characteristic of being an individual regime.

The bill comprises 92 articles and modifies the social security and personnel laws of the two public institutions as well as the legislation of the Bank of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (Biess).

This last amendment states that the Ministry of Finance allocates resources to the bank so that “through direct or the operations of the financial system, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured loans are granted” to those who are on active duty after the law is published.

Retired Colonel Bolivar Silva, chief of retired officers on the Board of the Institute of Social Security of the Armed Forces (ISSFA), indicates that this military property fund would disappear. “This was a voluntary contribution to enable them to acquire a property, and the new bill eliminates this and people who had that plan, henceforth will have to request it to the Biess,” he said.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/13/nota/ 5851285/reformas-issfa-e- isspol-se-debaten-hoy-reparos